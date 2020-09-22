Brokerages Anticipate TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 143,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,045. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.