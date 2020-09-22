Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock valued at $15,945,197. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 525,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,604,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

