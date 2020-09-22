Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Zions Bancorporation NA posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 99.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 125.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 46,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,642. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.