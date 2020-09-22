Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce $9.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $42.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $92.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 260.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 98,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

