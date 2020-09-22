Brokerages Expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to report $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Aecom reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Aecom stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 1,183,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

