Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,272. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

