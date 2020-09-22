Brokerages Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. 4,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,605. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 3.46. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BRP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BRP by 68.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BRP by 35.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

