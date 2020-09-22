Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.28. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 801,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,362,000 after buying an additional 86,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.71. The company had a trading volume of 206,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.