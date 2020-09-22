Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,126. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

