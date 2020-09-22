Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.46 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.97.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.93. 342,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day moving average is $365.17. The company has a market cap of $308.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,807 shares of company stock valued at $142,337,037. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

