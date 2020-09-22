Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 521,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

