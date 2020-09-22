Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

