Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $129,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 4,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,774. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

