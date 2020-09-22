Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $243.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the highest is $257.35 million. Zumiez posted sales of $264.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $959.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.08 million to $975.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zumiez by 208.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez stock remained flat at $$28.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,783. The company has a market cap of $725.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.