Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price at $13.54

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 142,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 10,083,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,484,559. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

