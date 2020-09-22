Brokerages Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Target Price at $70.75

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,602. Anterix has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $364,759.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,421 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in shares of Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anterix by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

