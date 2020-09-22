Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $62.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

