Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $29.06

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBWBF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $$20.58 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

