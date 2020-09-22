Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $106.10

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

