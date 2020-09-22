Brokerages Set Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) PT at $315.86

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.86.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,721 shares in the company, valued at $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.36. 3,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,711. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average is $381.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.