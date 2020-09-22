Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $19.33

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

