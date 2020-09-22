Brokerages Set Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) PT at $22.00

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

