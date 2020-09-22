Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €46.50

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.50 ($54.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHIA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

