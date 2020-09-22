Brokerages Set Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Target Price at GBX 823.75

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

Several research firms have issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON UDG traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 729.50 ($9.53). The company had a trading volume of 611,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

