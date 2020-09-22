Brokerages Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $22,252,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 153.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 439,482 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 527,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,058. The firm has a market cap of $832.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,865.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

