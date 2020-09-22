Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $45.64

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 959,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

