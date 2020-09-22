Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,777. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

