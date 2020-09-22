Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $41.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 8,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

