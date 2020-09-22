BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BTGOF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

