Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Btu Metals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

In related news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$26,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,664,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,308.25.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

