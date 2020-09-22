Burst Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Burst has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,549,620 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

