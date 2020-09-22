BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading 6.5% Higher

BV Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:BVFL) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

BV Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. It offers savings, interest checking, money market, personal and business checking, non-interest checking, business checking, education savings, small business checking, business checking, Christmas Club, IRA statement savings, and statement savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.