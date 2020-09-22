Bytom (BTM) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.36 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Bytom has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $97.48 million and $15.36 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00422576 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003156 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,621,617,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,374,333,044 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

