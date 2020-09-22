C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (OTCMKTS:SVVC) Head to Head Survey

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and C-Bond Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.79 million 16.02 -$64.53 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 3.61 -$16.50 million ($0.08) -0.13

C-Bond Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund -1,813.54% -1.47% -1.41% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C-Bond Systems beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

