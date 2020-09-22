Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders acquired 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

