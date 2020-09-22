Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.13. 4,303,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,397,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

