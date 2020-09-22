CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $74,400.71 and approximately $28.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00231398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01402146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00185301 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

