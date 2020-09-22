California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CALB opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.18.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 8.38%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

