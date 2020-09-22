Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Announces Earnings Results

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Cambridge Cognition stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.63). 65,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,166. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.62. Cambridge Cognition has a 12-month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

