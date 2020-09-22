Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 15.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Camden National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.