Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CAN opened at $1.96 on Friday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

