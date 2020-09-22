Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR traded up C$1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$138.88. 292,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.02. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.91, for a total transaction of C$1,476,738.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,442,919.83. Insiders sold a total of 52,680 shares of company stock worth $7,218,868 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.