Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 323,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,767. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

