Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7065 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by 69.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $296.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $312.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $309.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.