Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

CP stock opened at C$395.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$410.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$387.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$343.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$375.92.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

