Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 579,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 261,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $36.59 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,710,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,481.20. Insiders sold a total of 1,714,443 shares of company stock valued at $221,643 in the last three months.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

