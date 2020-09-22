Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.89. 1,018,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,221,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cormark upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

