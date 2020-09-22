Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Canterra Minerals Corp (CVE:CTM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Canterra Minerals shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,215 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. The company holds interests in various properties, including Gwen, CL-25, Hilltop, King, Marlin, and Rex projects located in Northwest Territories. It also holds a 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills diamond project, which comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in north central Alberta; and an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the West Carswell property covering an area of approximately 4,830 hectares located in the west Athabasca Kimberlite trend.

