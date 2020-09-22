Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

