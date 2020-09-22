Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.69. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 741 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2,891.20% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

